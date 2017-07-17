Watch Ed Sheeran’s cameo in ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven premiere

The long-awaited return of the HBO show hit TV screens in the US last night (July 16) - potential spoilers are posted below

Ed Sheeran‘s cameo in the new season of Game of Thrones has been revealed – watch footage of the moment below.

The seventh season of the long-running HBO fantasy show got under way in the US last night (July 16), with the season premiere also being broadcast in the UK at the same time on Sky Atlantic at 2am earlier this morning (July 17). A repeat of the premiere will air on the channel tonight at 9pm.

The hit show’s latest celebrity cameo arrived during last night’s episode, with Sheeran appearing in a brief scene with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

The scene begins with Sheeran sitting among a group of soldiers, with the ‘Castle On The Hill’ artist leading a singalong. Arya passes the group on a horse, causing the singing to cease as she says “it’s a pretty song, I’ve never heard it before.” Sheeran then delivers his one line: “It’s a new one.”

Watch Ed Sheeran’s brief Game of Thrones cameo below.

Following the premiere of season seven, Sheeran also posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Game of Thrones.

It is not yet known whether Sheeran will appear in any more episodes of Game of Thrones, but his cameo in the show follows similar appearances from such musicians as Coldplay, Snow Patrol and Mastodon.