Ed Sheeran discusses fate of his ‘Game of Thrones’ character

The singer had a short speaking cameo in the season seven premiere, which drew a mixed response from GoT fans

Ed Sheeran has admitted that his character on Game of Thrones probably wouldn’t have survived “for that long” on the show.

The ‘÷‘ artist had a small speaking role in ‘Dragonstone’, the opening episode of season seven, back in mid-July. Sheeran was recruited by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who cast Sheeran as an unnamed Lannister soldier for the benefit of Thrones star Maisie Williams – a close friend of the singer.

While the reaction to Sheeran’s singing cameo was mixed at the time, the 26-year-old has now given his verdict on how long his character might have lasted in the cut-throat Game of Thrones universe.

Speaking to MTV News, Sheeran admitted that he didn’t have high hopes for the long-term survival of his character.

“We were all quite young, those soldiers,” he said. “I doubt I’m going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world.”

Referencing the criticism that was aimed at him, Sheeran also said that he didn’t think he’d be making another cameo in season eight.

“Nah, I’ve done it now. No one wants to see me come back,” he said. “I wanted a cameo in it, and I’ve done the cameo.

“I’m cool with it, though. I enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, Thrones star Peter Dinklage’s past as a punk singer has resurfaced online recently.