Ed Sheeran reveals details of ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 cameo

Singer reveals the fate of his character

Ed Sheeran has teased his upcoming Game Of Thrones cameo, revealing that his character doesn’t die in the show.

It was confirmed last month that Sheeran will appear in season 7 of the HBO fantasy show. Now he has spoken to Comic Book, revealing a few more details.

“I do know which role I am going to play,” Sheeran said, adding: “I don’t die in it, I don’t die. I’m only in it for like five minutes.”

After revealing that his character doesn’t experience a grizzly fate, Sheeran continued: “I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that but I’m not.”

Sheeran also revealed how Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody was instrumental in landing him the role: “My friend [Lightbody] guested in it in 2012 and I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: ‘Right, I’ve got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.’ I remember saying: ‘You got to get me on it at some point.’ It’s been five years so it’s finally come true.”

The singer had previously said that he played his new music for the Game Of Thrones cast.

Speaking at a SXSW film panel last month, the show’s bosses David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed Sheeran’s cameo and revealed that they’d made the casting decision to please cast member and Sheeran fan Maisie Williams. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie,” Benioff explained. “And this year we finally did it.”

Game Of Thrones will return for season 7 on July 16 in the US on HBO. Sky Atlantic and Now TV will premiere the episode in the UK at 2am on July 17, with a repeat scheduled for 9pm on the same day. Watch its latest trailer here.