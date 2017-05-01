Ed Sheeran serenades Arya in his ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo

The singer-songwriter will make an appearance in the upcoming seventh season of the show

Ed Sheeran has revealed the details behind his cameo in the forthcoming new series of Game Of Thrones.

The singer-songwriter was previously confirmed to make an appearance in the fantasy show by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, but no information about the nature of his contribution had been announced.

In a new interview with The Hits Radio, Sheeran gave fans more of an insight into what to expect from his role.

“I just do a scene with Maisie [Williams, who plays Arya Stark],” he said. “I sing a song and then she goes: ‘Oh, that’s a nice song’.”

As TIME reports, the musician’s cameo is something of a gift for Williams. Benioff revealed at the Game Of Thrones panel at South By South West’s film festival earlier this year: “For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it.”

READ MORE: Game Of Thrones season 7 – release date, trailer, cast, rumours and everything we know so far

Game Of Thrones is set to return to screens on July 16, when it will be broadcast at the same time as it premieres in the US.

The latest trailer features Cersei, Jon Snow and Daenerys walking to their respective thrones. At the end, the condensation of Cersei’s breath turns into the Night King’s eye. Watch it above.