The singer will play a character loosely based on Ryan Gosling in 'La La Land'

Ed Sheeran will appear as Lisa’s crush in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons, it has been revealed.

The singer will star in an episode called ‘Haw-Haw Land’, loosely based on the Oscar award winning musical La La Land, released in January.

Sheeran will be playing Brendan, who is based on Sebastian (played by Ryan Gosling) in La La Land. He is slightly older than Lisa, and is depicted wearing a fedora hat with Sheeran’s same red hair. Speaking to EW, Simpsons producer Al Jean explained that “He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent.”

Brendan gets stuck in a love triangle between Lisa and Nelson, who also tries to impress her with his vocal skills. Jean explains that “He sings ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’ with new lyrics, and he kind of bullies those notes.”

Following an expression of interest in guest starring on the show, Sheeran was offered the role by producers and recorded his voice down the phone line from the UK. The singer even has a tattoo of Blinky, the three eyed fish who makes occasional appearances on the show.

‘Haw-Haw Land’ will form part of the 29th series of The Simpsons, which starts on the 1st October 2017.

The Simpsons has long been appreciated by fans for its ability to secure high-profile guest stars, particularly from the music industry. See the best artist cameos on The Simpsons in our gallery.

This week Ed Sheeran made a short guest appearance on the Sky Atlantic show Game of Thrones, as a singing soldier.