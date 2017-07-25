After Ed Sheeran’s cameo, ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner reveals which special music guest she wants next

Following on from Ed Sheeran‘s controversial and divisive cameo appearance in ‘Game Of Thrones‘, actress Sophie Turner has revealed which star from the world of music she’d like to see appear in the show next.

Last week, Sheeran made a special guest appearance in the season seven premiere of ‘Game Of Thrones‘. After a backlash from viewers, then then deleted Twitter – but later denied that it was due to criticism from fans.

Now Turner, who plays ‘Sansa’ in the hit fantasy show, has said that she thinks Justin Bieber should be next.

“That was fun because Maisie loves Ed Sheeran and [creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] had it as, like, a surprise for her,” Turner told ET at Comic-Con. “So they just, they didn’t tell her. I told her by accident! I was like, ‘Oh, when’s Ed Sheeran coming on the show?’ But yeah, they kind of did it as a surprise.”

She continued: “I was kind of mad because I’ve been talking about [Justin] Bieber coming on the show for a while now. But it’s fine, I’m over it.”

This comes after Justin Bieber just cancelled the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ world tour, months before it was due to end.

The tour will no longer go ahead due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The cancellation was announced via a statement on his website, which reads:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.”