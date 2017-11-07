Westwick denies claims and says: "I have never forced myself in any manner on any woman"

Former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick has been accused of raping an American actress three years ago. He has denied the claims.

In a Facebook post, Kristina Cohen alleges that she was acted by the British actor, 30, after visiting his home. The 27-year-old actress alleges that she visited Westwick’s house with her former boyfriend and attempted to leave after feeling uncomfortable around the star.

After falling asleep in the guest room, the actress claims that she woke up to find Westwick on top of her. Cohen alleges that Westwick then held her down and raped her.

“So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me”, she wrote. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralysed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Cohen has also singled out her ex-boyfriend for putting “the blame on me”, having allegedly branded her as an “active participant” in the attack.

Westwick, who played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl and was most recently seen in BBC Two sitcom White Gold, has since responded to the claims in an Instagram post, writing: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

The allegations come in the wake of sexual assault allegations sweeping across Hollywood, with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey both facing serious allegations.