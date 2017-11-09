Ed Westwick accused of rape by second woman as LAPD launch investigation

'Gossip Girl' actor has said that he has "never committed rape"

Actor Ed Westwick has been accused of rape by a second woman. This follows news that the LAPD are launching an investigation into the initial rape allegation made against the Gossip Girl star.

Earlier this week (November 7), the London-born actor, 30, was accused of rape by American actress Kristina Cohen, who alleged that she visited Westwick’s house with her former boyfriend and attempted to leave after feeling uncomfortable around the star. After falling asleep in the guest room, the actress claimed that she woke up to find Westwick on top of her. Cohen alleged that Westwick then held her down and raped her.

Westwick, who played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl and was most recently seen in BBC Two sitcom White Gold, denied the allegations, saying of Cohen: “I do not know this woman.”

Now another woman has come forward to accuse Westwick of raping her in 2014. Former actress Aurélie Wynn, who went by the stage name Aurelie Marie Cao, detailed the allegations in a Facebook post, claiming that Westwick raped her at his home following a party.

“Like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn writes, adding: “I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal.”

Westwick has not yet responded to these latest claims, but in his previous statement wrote: “I have never forced myself in any manner on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the LAPD are investigating Cohen’s rape allegation against Westwick, with Cohen filing a police report earlier this week.