Elisabeth Moss clarifies comments about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ not being a ‘feminist story’

The actor is nominated for an Emmy for her part in the dystopian drama

Elisabeth Moss has clarified comments she made earlier this year about The Handmaid’s Tale.

Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, the actor and director said that the dystopian drama wasn’t a feminist story, but a human story.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Moss has responded to criticism she got for those comments. “That was my mistake in the sense that I should have been much clearer,” she said. “What I should have said is that it is not only a feminist story, but it is also a human story.

“Obviously it is first and foremost a feminist story. I play a woman who has had her child and her family taken away from her, and all of her rights as a woman stripped and who is essentially a prisoner.”

She added that her statement was intended to reflect that that is not only a struggle women have faced. “But I was trying to say that it is also a human story in the sense that there are other groups – other races, colours and creeds – who are punished and maligned and are not given the right to be heard as well,” she said.

Asked about her feelings on the handmaids’ uniform being worn to stand up against oppression at women’s rights marches, Moss replied: “I feel a huge sense of pride toward those women.”



She continued: “These women are out there on the front lines, going to the places where the laws and the legislation are actually being decided. They’re taking risks, and they’re exercising their right to protest, and they are the true heroes.”

Moss is nominated for an Emmy for her role in the TV show. The programme has been renewed for a second season, which will air in 2018.