Elisabeth Moss takes to Instagram to defend the Church of Scientology

A fan had compared the religion to the dystopian homeland of The Handmaid's Tale.

Elisabeth Moss has responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram that criticised Scientology, a religion the actress has been a part of since birth.

The fan compared the controversial religion to Gilead, the dystopian world in A Handmaid’s Tale, and Moss was quick to repsond.

“Love this adaptation so much,” Instragram user @moelybanks wrote underneath Moss’ post about the next season of the show.

“Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology?

“Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it’s just very interesting.”

Last Handmaids Tale season 1 event until the Emmys! Thank you for coming out everyone last night, your love and support of the show means more to us than I'll ever be able to express in words. Truly. And now we get to go work on bringing you season 2!!! Which by the way is going to blow your minds…😜#handmaidstale 📷 @ladygraypix A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” Moss responded.

“Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably.

“And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!”

The fan then thanked Moss for responding.

The actress – who recently received criticism for saying The Handmaid’s Tale was “not a feminist story” – has previously kept notoriously quiet about Scientology, refusing to talk about it in interviews, saying the topic was “off limits”.

Other famous members of the Church of Scientology include Tom Cruise, who defended the religion following the release of Louis Theroux’s ‘My Scientology Movie‘, a documentary which investigated the religion, and won Best Film at this year’s VO5 NME Awards 2017.