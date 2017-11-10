Ellen Page to star in Netflix adaptation of Gerard Way’s graphic novel ‘The Umbrella Academy’

The series will hit Netflix in 2018.

Ellen Page will lead the cast of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of Gerard Way‘s graphic novel series of the same name.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman unveiled his first graphic novel release ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ back in 2006, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The comic follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy as they struggle to work together to solve the mystery of their father’s death.

Page will play the the role of shy, insecure Vanya, the black sheep of the family. She’s the only one of her adopted siblings with no superpowers.

The series – which was announced back in July – will comprise 10 episodes and is expected to air in 2018. Way will oversee proceedings as co-executive producer.

The singer has always been a comic book fan, having studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York before joining MCR. He started creating ‘The Umbrella Academy’ during downtime on the band’s tours.

It's really happening! #umbrellaacademy #netflix #darkhorsecomics A post shared by Gerard Way (@gerardway) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Way signed a new deal with DC Comics last year for his comic book series ‘Young Animal’.

“I see ‘Young Animal’ as a place to try new ideas – following the spirit of those books from the past but bring them somewhere else,” Way explained at the time.

“I see it as an imprint where we can explore fine art, bold concepts, mature themes, and strangeness – with lots of heart.”

My Chemical Romance split in 2013, and last month Way spoke about the band’s recent informal public reunion, and revealed that they didn’t discuss the band or the possibility of getting back together – but he didn’t deny that it could happen.

However, after Way previously said that “wouldn’t rule out” the band reforming, Frank Iero later suggested that Way’s comments had been taken out of context.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently revealed plans to release 80 original films in 2018. The entertainment company plans to spend $8 billion on original content over the next year.