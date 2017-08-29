Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington react to ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale twist

The latest season of the show ended dramatically over the weekend - but one scene in particular was "weird" for two of its stars

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington have given their reactions to the surprising twist which involved both of their characters during the season finale of Game of Thrones.

The long-running HBO show’s seventh season concluded on Sunday in the US (August 27), with its longest-ever episode serving up plenty of drama.

Spoilers follow for Game of Thrones season 7, episode 7 – The Dragon and the Wolf.

One part of the finale saw a sex scene involving Clarke and Harrington’s characters, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. However, unbeknownst to the two, a voiceover from Bran Stark during the scene then revealed that Dany and Jon are actually related.

Speaking during HBO’s behind-the-scenes commentary, the two stars gave their reaction to that shocking twist.

“For us, as actors, it’s just weird,” Clarke said. “The reality of what they are to each other, I don’t know how that’s going to… I think [gags] might be the reaction.”

“I think they both know it’s wrong,” Harrington added. “I think they both know it’s going to cause problems.

“But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it’s like a runaway train. You can’t stop it from happening.”

Meanwhile, the creators of Rick and Morty have distanced themselves from a joke which was made at the end of Sunday’s episode which took aim at the writers of Game of Thrones.