Emilia Clarke says she is done defending her nude scenes in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Actress is set to reprise her role in Season Seven this summer

Emilia Clarke has said she is sick of having to defend herself over her nude scenes in Game Of Thrones.

The actress recently admitted that she regretted showing her parents an episode of the show that featured a nude scene of her.

Now, the star said she is sick of talking about them in a blog for Huffington Post UK‘s month-long project All Women Everywhere, which celebrates International Women’s Day.

“If you’ve watched Game of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude,” she wrote.

“There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself.”

“The roles I’ve played have given me an insight into what it feels like to be a woman who stands up to inequality and hate, and stands out as a feminist,” she continued. “It has forced me to stand by my actions and be OK with the consequences.”

“Do I get treated equally at work? Not always. Does every woman? No, and the statistics back that up,” she added.

“Do I get asked questions at press junkets by men and women alike, specifically because they will get headline grabbing responses coming from a young woman? Yes.”

Clarke said she often feels like a “guilty feminist”, because she has a platform, and wants to do as much as possible to stand up for women’s rights. She offered advice for other women who want to do the same, saying that one big way to make a difference is by being kind to others.

“One act of kindness can take your day from bearable to enjoyable in a heartbeat,” she added.

“Because being kind is showing someone that they are seen and heard, and that they do indeed matter. And that’s sexy.