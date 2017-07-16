Emilia Clarke shares behind-the-scenes secrets from ‘Game of Thrones’

She revealed which scene made her 'vomit', as season seven prepares to air.

Emilia Clarke has revealed secrets about the ‘Game of Thrones’ set, as fans prepare themselves for the seventh season.

Speaking to The Mirror, the actress discussed one particular gory scene in the first season, where her character Daenerys is forced to eat a horse’s heart as part of a Dothraki pregnancy ceremony.

‘It was very helpful to be given something so truly disgusting to eat, so there wasn’t much acting required,’ she told the paper.

‘They made the heart out of solidified jam but it tasted like bleach and raw pasta.

‘I ate roughly 28 hearts throughout the days we filmed that scene. Fortunately, they gave me a spit bucket because I was vomiting in it quite often.’

She also revealed that she found Valyrian a much easier language to learn than Dothraki, thanks to its ‘melodic quality’, whereas speaking Dothraki is like ‘choking on your words’.

The actress says that once the series comes to its final end, she’d love to ‘continue working in theatre’ and is ‘probably going to make my fair share of good and bad choices’.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the final season of the show will consist of feature-length episodes that are more than one hour in length, but fans were hit with the news that the finale may potentially not air until 2019.

Meanwhile, viewers have been busy speculating over who will make it to the end alive, after actor John Bradley West posted a potential spoiler on his Instagram.

‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 returns on HBO tonight (July 16).