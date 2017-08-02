Emma Roberts confirmed to appear in ‘American Horror Story: Cult’

The anthology horror series returns to TV screens in September with an election-themed series

Emma Roberts is the latest star name to be confirmed for American Horror Story: Cult.

The seventh series of the anthology horror show will air on TV screens in the US on September 5. At present, there is no confirmed UK broadcast date, however it is expected to premiere shortly after its Stateside showing.

The show’s creator Ryan Murphy posted a photo of Roberts on his Instagram feed yesterday (August 1). “Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action,” Murphy captioned the post.

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Roberts has appeared in two previous seasons of the show – Coven, in which she played young witch Madison Montgomery and Freak Show, in which she filled the role of Maggie Esmerelda. Her part in the new episodes is yet to be revealed.

Yesterday it was also confirmed that recurring star Kathy Bates will not appear in Cult. The actor has appeared in the past four seasons of FX’s hit show, but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bates left the show to work on upcoming Netflix series ‘Disjointed’, which premieres on August 25. The comedy – produced by ‘The Big Bang Theory”s Chuck Lorre – centres around a Los Angeles weed dispensary, with the the actress playing the owner.

Meanwhile, season seven of American Horror Story is set to be themed around the 2016 US election, with teasers for the show featuring narrators talking about surrendering to fear.