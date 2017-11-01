The accusations come from actress Ariane Bellamar

Entourage‘s Jeremy Piven has responded to allegations of sexual assault, stating that “it did not happen.”

The actor – who played Ari Gold in the hit show and its spin-off feature film – is accused of sexual assault by actress Ariane Bellamar, who posted the allegations on Twitter on Monday (October 30).

“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set?,” she wrote. “‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [sofa emoji] without asking??”

She continued: “‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo”

Bellamar went on to accuse the star of groping her at the Playboy Mansion, and sending “abusive, explicit texts.”

In a statement issued released via his publicist, Piven denies all allegations made against him. It reads: “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Both HBO (who produced Entourage) and CBS (who produce Piven’s new Wisdom of the Crowd show) have responded to the allegations.

CBS told Deadline: “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

Meanwhile, HBO’s statement reads: “Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”