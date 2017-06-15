Watch every ‘Game Of Thrones’ death in 21-minute supercut

It features 150,966 deaths in 21 minutes

Every death scene from Game Of Thrones has been compiled for a new supercut video.

The HBO show is set to return to screens next month for season 7. It will air on HBO in the US on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Before it does return, watch this fan-made supercut below. It features 150,966 deaths in 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, the first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 was recently released. Scroll beneath to watch.

The new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.

Earlier today it was reported that actor John Bradley West appeared to have accidentally dropped a season 7 spoiler.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Showrunner DB Weiss said: “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”