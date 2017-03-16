Ewan McGregor explains extreme transformation in new ‘Fargo’ season

McGregor plays dual roles in the new season, and looks very different in one of them.

Ewan McGregor has discussed his extreme transformation for the new season of Fargo.

The first glimpse of the actor’s dual roles in the upcoming third season were recently revealed in a trailer. McGregor plays a parole officer called Ray Stussy and a parking lot magnate called Emmit Stussy.

To play Ray Stussy, he looks almost unrecognisable, with thinning hair and more body weight than normal.

“There was not one paparazzi shot, not one fan shot that ended up online. Because no one knew it was me,” McGregor told USA Today. “That’s amazing. I didn’t want anyone to know until they were ready to reveal Ray, I didn’t want anyone to spoil it.”

To become Ray Stussy, McGregor sat for two and half hours of make-up and prosthetics, then finished the look with a receding hairline wig.

“It’s just great. I love Ray very much and I think people will enjoy him,” the actor added.

The latest instalment of the Fargo TV series premieres in the US on April 19 on FX. A UK air date has yet to be confirmed, though it will once again be shown on Channel 4.

An official description of McGregor’s characters given by FX in May 2016 reads: “Emmit Stussy is the Parking Lot King of Minnesota. A handsome, self-made, real estate mogul and family man, Emmit sees himself as an American success story. His slightly younger brother, Ray Stussy, on the other hand, is more of a cautionary tale.”

Also set to star in the new season of Fargo are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Carrie Coon.