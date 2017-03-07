Watch an unrecognisable Ewan McGregor star in the new ‘Fargo’ trailer

Season three of the television adaptation of the Coen brothers' acclaimed 1996 film will hit screens in the US next month

The first glimpse of Ewan McGregor‘s dual roles in the upcoming third season of Fargo has been revealed in a new trailer for the TV series.

The latest installment of the television adaptation of the Coen brothers’ Academy Award-winning 1996 film will hit screens in the US on April 19 on FX. A UK air date has yet to be determined, though it is set to remain on Channel 4.

McGregor will play two characters in the third season – which is set in 2010 – with the Trainspotting star taking on the roles of parole officer Ray Stussy and parking lot magnate Emmit Stussy. The actor has confirmed that the two characters are related, but aren’t twins.

“I’m playing two brothers so it involves quite a bit of prosthetics and make-up,” he told Digital Spy. “They look very different, they’re not twins. By playing them, I have to find their voices which has been a challenge, but I’ve really enjoyed that.”

Watch McGregor star as Ray Stussy in the new teaser trailer for the third season of Fargo below.

An official description of the characters given by FX in May 2016 read: “Emmit Stussy is the Parking Lot King of Minnesota. A handsome, self-made, real estate mogul and family man, Emmit sees himself as an American success story. His slightly younger brother, Ray Stussy, on the other hand, is more of a cautionary tale.”

Also set to star in the new season of Fargo are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Carrie Coon.