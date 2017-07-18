Watch ‘Family Guy”s nine-minute video tribute to the late Adam West

The beloved 'Batman' actor played a surreal version of himself on the long-running animated sitcom

Family Guy has paid tribute to the late Adam West following the actor’s death last month – watch the nine-minute supercut of his best moments in the show below.

West, who was best known for his portrayal of Batman, voiced a surreal version of himself (who served as the Mayor of Quahog) in the long-running sitcom.

Tributes from Hollywood and across the world poured in for West following his passing on June 9 at the age of 88, and now the show that gave his career renewed vigour in his later years has paid tribute to one of its most unlikely stars.

Titled ‘In Loving Memory of Adam West’, the montage comprises of a large collection of West’s best moments, one-liners and jokes from his time on the show.

Watch the tribute supercut below.

Speaking late last month, Family Guy’s executive producer Steve Callaghan confirmed that the final five episodes that West recorded parts for will still air in the near future.

Family Guy‘s creator Seth MacFarlane, meanwhile, eulogised West following the news of his passing, writing: “His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.”