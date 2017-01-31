Fans call for a female replacement as Peter Capaldi announces his exit from ‘Dr Who’

Many have been calling for a female replacement

Fans have shared their reactions to Peter Capaldi announcing his departure as Dr Who – with many calling for a female replacement.

Last night, he revealed that season 10 would be his last as the iconic time traveller in the Tardis.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” said Capaldi in a statement. “From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

His departure also marks the final season with writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

“For years before I ever imagined being involved in Doctor Who, or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi,” added Moffat. “I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together. Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter. But hey, it’s a long way from over. Peter’s amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard – Capaldi’s not done with you yet!”

Now, fans have taken online to share their reactions – with some disappointed at the news while others are calling for a more diverse replacement: