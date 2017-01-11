Fans react to ‘amazing’ and ‘confusing’ #SherlockLive Twitter mystery

'Sherlock' fans were given the chance to solve a new mystery online and in real-time last night.

Sherlock fans were given the chance to solve a new mystery online and in real-time last night (January 10).

Clues were shared on the BBC One Twitter account using the #SherlockLive hashtag from 8pm, allowing viewers to test their own powers of deduction as they tackled the case of “Who killed Daniel Collard?”.

The mystery, which was written by Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures veteran Joe Lidster, was hailed as “amazing” and suitably “confusing” by fans who evidently enjoyed the experience.

Fortunately, BBC One released the solution at the end of #SherlockLive so fans who didn’t manage to work it out weren’t left hanging.

After the new series debuted on New Year’s Day, Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss responded to criticism comparing the show to a James Bond doppelgänger. Gatiss replied to critics with a poem, writing the words: “There’s no need to invoke in yarns that still thrill, Her Majesty’s Secret Servant with licence to kill, From Rathbone through Brett to Cumberbatch dandy, With his fists Mr Holmes has always been handy.”

The latest series of Sherlock concludes on Sunday, January 15 at 9pm. A synopsis for the final episode reads: “Someone has been playing a very long game indeed and, alone and defenceless, Sherlock and Dr Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?”

In a recent interview, star Benedict Cumberbatch hinted that the current series of Sherlock could be its last.

“It might be the end of an era. It feels like the end of an era, to be honest. It goes to a place where it will be pretty hard to follow on immediately,” he told GQ. “We never say never on the show. I’d love to revisit it, I’d love to keep revisiting it, I stand by that, but in the immediate future we all have things that we want to crack on with and we’ve made something very complete as it is, so I think we’ll just wait and see. The idea of never playing him again is really galling.”