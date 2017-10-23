WARNING: SPOILER ALERT.

Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ have reacted to a twist in last night’s opening episode of Season Eight, which left the fate of a key character hanging in the balance.

As the episode drew to a close, nefarious villain Negan was seen cowering in a caravan after facing a rebellion from Rick Grimes and the Hilltop, which he had unsuccessfully attempted to quash.

But while it doesn’t necessarily mean that he is a guaranteed goner, fans began bemoaning the fact that he hadn’t already died after facing some seriously hairy moments during the episode.

“Feel like Negan could have gotten killed 100 times in the episode”, one fan wrote.

“They could have killed negan 10x over, but chose to talk instead..lame”, another said.

You can see a selection of reactions below.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that The Walking Dead will soon cross over with Fear The Walking Dead, the prequel show which launched in 2015.

“There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name,” Kirkman said at New York Comic-Con. “This is a huge event in the world of The Walking Dead.”