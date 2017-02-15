Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock voted world favourite by viewers.



Sherlock has come out top in a worldwide poll of the most popular BBC television characters.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth, said he was “honoured” to be voted top by viewers in seven countries.

“Who would have thought a high-functioning sociopath could be so popular… all over the world?” he said.

Over 7,000 people from Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and the United States were surveyed in the poll for BBC Worldwide Showcase.

Almost 30% of respondents voted for Sherlock with Doctor Who coming second followed by Idris Elba’s Luther, Fawlty Towers‘ Basil and Top Gear‘s Stig.

Other characters in the Top 10 include Ab Fab‘s Patsy Stone, who is the highest ranking women in the list; Edmund Blackadder; Hyacinth Bucket from Keeping Up Appearances and the Vicar of Dibley.

A second poll asked viewers what they thought was the most iconic moment in a BBC series. Sherlock seemingly falling to his death in a 2012 episode of the show topped the list with almost a third of the vote.

Monty Python’s dead parrot sketch came second with Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy emerging from a lake in Pride and Prejudice and David Brent’s “dancing” in The Office also among the other moments singled out.