Faye Dunaway speaks of ‘guilt’ over Oscars Best Picture mistake

Dunaway and co-presenter Warren Beatty accidentally announced 'La La Land' as the winner instead of 'Moonlight'

Faye Dunaway has spoken about the infamous Oscars Best Picture mix-up that took place at the Academy Awards in February.

Dunaway was announcing the winner of Best Picture on the night alongside Bonnie and Clyde co-star Warren Beatty. However, the pair were handed the wrong envelope, causing them to erroneously announce La La Land as the winner, when in fact Moonlight had scooped the big award.

Speaking to Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News, Dunaway described herself as “completely stunned” when the mistake occurred, explaining her side of events: “He [Beatty] took the card out and he didn’t say anything. He paused, he looked over me, offstage, he looked around and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible!’. I thought he was joking, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that, he kind of holds the power – a dramatic pause!”

“We were, I won’t say deers in the headlight, but you are completely stunned, you don’t know what has happened,” Dunaway continued, saying that she felt “very guilty”. She added: “I thought I could have done something, surely. Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on top of the card?”

Warren Beatty recently spoke about the incident on the Graham Norton Show, describing it as “chaos”.