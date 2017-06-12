Filming has begun on ’13 Reasons Why’ season 2

The controversial Netflix series will return in 2018

Filming has begun on 13 Reasons Why season two.

The first series of the controversial Netflix series was made available on the streaming service earlier this year. It followed Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a high school student who took her own life and left 13 tapes explaining why she did it.

No exact release date has been announced for the second series, but it is expected to return in 2018.

As ScreenRant reports, filming is expected to take six to eight months.

Christian Navarro, who plays the character of Tony, confirmed filming had begun on 13 Reasons Why season two. He wrote on Twitter: “Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic.”

Last month, the first details of season two were revealed. Showrunner Bryan Yorkey confirmed some fresh details about the future direction of the show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Yorkey clarified for one that Jessica’s story “is not done.”

“When people intimate that Jessica’s story is done, I find that a horrific thought because Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice,” Yorkey said. “To leave those two things hanging out there in the world would be upsetting.”

Yorkey also confirmed that season two of 13 Reasons Why will rely less on the cassette tapes that were an integral part of its first season.