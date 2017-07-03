It's set to debut next year...

The final season of Game of Thrones will reportedly consist of ‘feature-length’ episodes that are more than an hour in length.

Speaking at Con of Thrones, a fan convention in Nashville, sound designer Paula Fairfield reportedly revealed that Season 8 “could be in the 80-plus-minute range of a feature film”.

She also reportedly claimed that the finale of Season 7, which has been confirmed as being 82 minutes, will act as a potential blueprint for the show’s final season – ahead of its debut next year.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will premiere later this month, and speculation has been rife about who will survive in the notoriously blood-thirsty show.

Last month, fans were left speculating about the fates of Samwell Tarly and Jon Snow, after actor John Bradley West shared a cryptic Instagram post alongside Kit Harington.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Newly released photos also showed the return of Beric Dondarrion, who was last seen in Season 6, heading north to fight the White Walkers.

However, it now seems like he will make his return after photos showed him alongside The Hound (portrayed by Rory McCann).

A visual effects video also offered a sneak peak at what’s in store, with one brief moment showing Daenyrys as she rides one of her dragons. Another moment shows a fire-fuelled battle at sea, with flames appearing to engulf a ship.

Game of Thrones season 7 returns on HBO on July 16.