Marvel releases final ‘Iron Fist’ trailer

The trailer sees 'Game of Thrones' star Finn Jones showing off his fighting skills.

Marvel has released the final trailer for Iron Fist, starring Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones as Danny Rand.

Also starring in the drama is Jessica Fenwick (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Rand’s ally Colleen Wing, as well as David Wenham (Lord Of The Rings) as nemesis David Meachum and Jessica Stroup (90210) as his daughter Joy Meachum.

The Marvel comic-book adaptation will arrive on Netflix on March 17. You can watch the latest trailer below.

The series, made up 13 one-hour episodes, is the fourth instalment of Netflix’s Marvel series which includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. The four shows will combine for The Defenders, an eight-episode mini-series in which the all the characters crossover. The Defenders is due on Netflix in mid-2017.

The character Iron Fist has seldom been seen in live-action format before, but Disney and Marvel executive Bob Iger has suggested that if the show succeeds, a full film adaptation is “quite possible”.

Meanwhile, Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter has hinted about what to expect from Marvel’s upcoming television series The Defenders.

Ritter revealed that she has filmed most of her scenes with Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ritter said there’s very much a “cat-and-mouse” dynamic between the two. However, it’s not always obvious who’s doing the chasing.

She said: “It switches back and forth, to be honest. No one’s best friends in all of the Defenders. This is a reluctant team-up.”

Ritter added that in The Defenders we can expect to see Jessica Jones struggle to deal with the attention and popularity from defeating Kilgrave and being a ‘defender’.

She said: “She’s still dealing with success – and not well. People want her to work for them, she’s getting a lot of business and she’s not ready for any of them. She hasn’t changed but her environment has, and there’s no handbook for how to exist in work where you are popular.”