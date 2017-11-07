‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard responds after model apologises for “inappropriate” comments about underage actor

Wolfhard describes Ali Michael's online post as "gross"

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has responded after a 27-year-old model was forced to apologise for making “inappropriate” comments about the 14-year-old actor.

Wolfhard rose to fame as Mike Wheeler in the hugely popular Netflix show. Season 2 of the show recently hit the streaming service.

Model Ali Michael recently made headlines after tagging Wolfhard in an Instagram story, writing: “Not to be weird but hit me up in 4 years @finnwolfhardofficial”.

Her post attracted criticism online, with Michael being accused of flirting with the underage actor. She later apologised, saying she was sorry if her post was “upsetting, suggestive and concerning for my audience”.

Asked by TMZ about Michael’s comments, Wolfhard described the post as “gross”, saying: “Oh, that was nuts. That was gross.”

He added: “That’s good that she apologised. It’s weird but… I mean, I don’t know. It’s fine.” Watch his response beneath.

In her full apology to Teen Vogue, Michael wrote: “On October 30th, I posted an Instagram Story with a photo of Finn Wolfhard who plays “Mike” in Stranger Things asking him to, “call me in four years.”

“The general nature of my social media platforms is often one of humor, sarcasm and playful self-deprecation. I often quote, post and publicly respond to music videos, films, documentaries and television shows in a frank and candid manner. The nature of my posts in response to television and media are always tongue-in-cheek and never intended to mislead or upset anyone. In the past, I have asked fictitious characters of films to call me (namely Edward Scissorhands and Simba from the Lion King). In this instance, it has become clear to me that asking a character “to call in four years” and inappropriately tagging the underage actor who plays the character (Mike) was upsetting, suggestive and concerning for my audience.

“It was never my intention (nor has it ever been) to sexualize a minor in any way shape or form. To those I offended or misled, I apologize for a post made in haste and lacking in sensitivity, particularly considering the landscape of the present culture,” she added.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser has defended her co-star Wolfhard after the actor was criticised online for failing to greet fans outside his hotel. Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner also came out in Wolfhard’s defence.