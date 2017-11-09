Finn Wolfhard calls on ‘Stranger Things’ fans to stop ‘harassing’ the cast

'Anyone who calls themselves a 'fan' and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous'

‘Stranger Things‘ star Finn Wolfhard has called upon fans to stop ‘harassing’ his ‘friends and co-workers’.

The teen actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix sci-fi show, spoke out after he was recently criticised for refusing to meet fans outside a hotel. His co-stars Shannon Purser and Noah Schnapp took to Twitter to defend Wolfhard‘s actions, along with ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner – arguing that all people ‘need a break’, especially when they’re young.

“Hey everybody!,” Wolfhard has since posted on Twitter. “I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but you are for real you will harass my friends, or my co-workers. Y’all know who you are.”

He added: “Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii.”

Defending Wolfhard for not stopping to meet fans, co-star Shannon Purser who played Barb in season one wrote on Twitter: “Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he’s human and he needs breaks too.”

“I experience this on a significantly smaller scale, obviously, but I’ve had people waiting for me in hotel lobbies, at my airport gate, etc. And I’m an adult. I can’t imagine being inundated with all this attention at his age. It’s intimidating. So, from one big sister to the world, don’t you DARE make young actors feel guilty or indebted to you because they couldn’t say hi. They give you their art. They love their fans. Don’t take advantage of that. And if you can’t handle them needing space, stay away.”