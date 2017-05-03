Stephen Colbert faces #FireColbert backlash over ‘homophobic’ Trump joke

US late night host made the comments during Monday's episode of 'The Late Show'

US TV host Stephen Colbert faces calls to be fired after making a joke about Donald Trump that some critics have labelled as homophobic.

Colbert went on a rant about Trump during an episode of his Late Show talk show on Monday night (May 1), criticising the President for walking out during an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation host John Dickerson.

Colbert responded in defence of Dickerson during his Late Show monologue, saying of Trump: “You’re turning into a real prick-tator. Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head.”

He then said the offending joke: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock-holster.”

Watch at the end of the full monologue clip below:

A campaign for Colbert to be sacked by CBS has since been launched on social media, with Twitter users criticising Colbert’s comments with the #FireColbert hashtag.

One user wrote: “So, Colbert is saying homophobic things again? Disappointing that CBS supports and empowers this.”

Another said: “I don’t know that it was homophobic, but Colbert’s comment was very inappropriate and not funny enough to be worth the risk”.

CBS has not yet responded to the calls for Colbert to be sacked.