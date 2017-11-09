Get the first look at Jodie Whittaker as ‘Doctor Who’

She'll make her debut in this year's Christmas Special

The BBC have shared the first photo of Jodie Whittaker in character as Doctor Who.

The new Doctor was revealed back in July, with Whittaker stating that it was “more than an honour to play the Doctor.” She’ll be the first female to play the role, which will begin when the Doctor regenerates during this year’s Christmas special.

Speaking specifically about what it means to be the first female Doctor, she said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Steven Moffat, a runner on ‘Doctor Who’ recently revealed that he has seen Jodie Whittaker’s debut in the iconic title role, and hailed her first appearance as “brilliant”.

Check out the first picture of Jodie Whittaker in character as The Doctor below.

Back in September, the synopsis for the Christmas special was accidentally revealed by BBC America – it read (warning: minor spoilers):

‘Two Doctors stranded in a forbidding snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. And a British army captain seemingly destined to die in the First World War, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story.

‘This is the magical last chapter in the Twelfth Doctor’s epic adventure. He must face his past to decide his future. And the Doctor will realise the resilience of humanity, discovering hope in his darkest frozen moment.

‘It’s the end of an era. But the Doctor’s journey is only just beginning.’