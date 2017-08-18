The first trailer for ‘The Punisher’ is here

The series is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year

The first trailer for Marvel and Netflix‘s The Punisher has been released online.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Following actor Jon Bernthal’s appearance as Frank Castle in season two of Daredevil, fans have been asking for the Punisher to get his own spin-off.

The teaser trailer shows the first glimpse at that series, with the dark video showing Castle smashing things with a hammer and indulging in some killing. An ominous voiceover narrates the clip, saying: “All the things that I’d done. Memories, they never hurt me. The past is more than memories. It’s the devil you sold your soul to.

“He’s coming. He’s coming to collect.”



Watch the trailer below.

As ScreenRant reports, Deborah Ann Woll will join Bernthal in the show as Karen Page. Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Micro), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani) and Michael Nathanson (Sam Stein) are also confirmed to appear.

The trailer appeared at the end of The Defenders, which arrived on the streaming service today (August 18).

The Punisher is expected to be available on Netflix later this year. New seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are also in the works, but no premiere dates have been announced as yet.