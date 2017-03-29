Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to become the next Doctor Who?

The odds for a female doctor to take Peter Capaldi's place have tumbled.

Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge could be set to become the next Doctor Who after betting odds in her favour tumbled.

Peter Capaldi has portrayed the eccentric time lord since 2014 and is set to bow out of the role this Christmas. Previous actors who have held the coveted position of The Doctor include Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith.

Since the announcement of his departure, bets have been taken for Capaldi’s replacement. Today (March 29) Waller-Bridge’s odds have dramatically dropped from 20/1 to 2/1.

Her main competition comes from Kris Marshall who starred in Love, Actually, My Family and a series of BT adverts.

Getty

Ladbrokes have recently stopped taking bets on Marshall, with the betting agent’s Alex Donohue telling The Daily Mail; “A surge of punters have backed Marshall so we’ve had no choice but to close the book. If he does get the gig, the bookies will be exterminated first.”

Speaking of Waller-Bridge, Donohue said she is “all the rage” with the punters.

“Her odds of being the next Doctor Who have collapsed from 20/1 to 2/1 since Monday morning and we’re on red alert, keeping an eye out for any more telling bets,” he said, going on to say the sudden rush of support for Waller-Bridge “suggests the race to become TV’s next Time Lord is swinging in her favour.”

This isn’t the first time rumours of a big role for Waller-Bridge have circulated. Last month, it was reported that she was ‘in talks’ for a role in the upcoming spin-off movie based on the life of young Han Solo.

Disney were said to have earmarked her for a ‘significant’ CGI-based role, similar to Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in ‘Rogue One‘. Variety later confirmed her for the movie.

Fleabag was named Best TV series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.