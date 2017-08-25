‘Fleabag’ series two officially confirmed to return

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has described the new episodes as "a whole new adventure"

Fleabag has officially been confirmed to return to the BBC for a second series.

The hit show, which was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, won the award for Best TV Series supported by Domino’s at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The actor and writer had previously discussed her plans for another series, saying she had originally felt like the story had ended. “Then just one day I’m on a bus and just was like ‘Hold on, I think I’ve found a new way in’,” she said.

Now, the new episodes have been confirmed to air in 2019, as Vulture reports. In a press release, Waller-Bridge said: “I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since. Series two will be a whole new adventure, and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.”

Further details about the series have yet to be revealed, but earlier in the year its star promised “something completely different”. “It will still be her and her story, but in a completely different time of her life,” she said.

“You know how parts of your life feel different to you, when you look back nostalgically? I just sort of felt like that series should just feel like a stage in her life when that happened. And then I’m gonna go into a new stage in her life, so there’ll be a whole new structure and story and everything. I think I’ve found a way to do it.”

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge has been confirmed to star in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off about Han Solo. She will appear alongside Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and more.