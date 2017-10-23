Flight of the Conchords announce 2018 UK tour

BAND MEETING!

Flight of the Conchords have announced their return to the UK with a massive arena tour next year.

The comedy folk duo, compromised of Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, will play two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 19 and 20 before travelling across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are set to go on general sale from Friday October 27 and you can buy them here. Check out the tour dates in full below.

Mon 19 Mar – Eventim Apollo, London

Tue 20 Mar – Eventim Apollo, London

Thu 22 Mar – Genting Arena, Birmingham

Fri 23 Mar – Manchester Arena

Mon 26 Mar – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Tue 27 Mar – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thu 29 Mar – O2 Arena, London

Sun 1 Apr – Echo Arena, Liverpool

Along with starring in their own hugely popular HBO show, the Conchords boys have also released two albums, a 2008 self titled effort and 2009’s ‘I Told You I Was Freaky’.

Earlier this year, the duo also teased the possibility of a big screen debut after revealing that they were considering possible ideas for a potential film.

“We’ve got a few things up our sleeves”, Clement told the Press Association.

“We’ve done a little work on some of those ideas.

The ideas we have are quite different to the TV show. It’s still music, still a couple of idiots and another idiot and some music.”