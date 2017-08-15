Creator John Sullivan's son has told fans to 'watch this space'

Only Fools And Horses could make a comeback, according to its creator’s son.

The BBC sitcom ran for seven series from 1981 to 1991, and starred Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason. Since being taken off the air, there have been several Christmas specials, a prequel series (Rock & Chips) and a spin-off series (The Green Green Grass).

Now, creator John Sullivan’s son has said the show could return in “different mediums”. Jim Sullivan told The Mirror: “I’ve always said that Only Fools – the series as we know it – was laid to rest with my dad.

“However that is not to say that the show and its characters cannot, and will not, be explored in different mediums.”

There is no current timeline for when fans could see the return of the show in some form, with Sullivan saying: “All I can say at the moment is: watch this space.”

He added: “Is it a question of protecting my father’s legacy? Absolutely – that has always been, and always will be, my priority.”

John Sullivan passed away in 2011, aged 64.

At the time, then-BBC director general Mark Thompson paid tribute to Sullivan, commenting: “John had a unique gift for turning everyday life and characters we all know into unforgettable comedy.”