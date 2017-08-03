Former Eastenders actor admits sexual offences against three teenage girls

The offences took place between 2012 and 2015, when the former actor was employed as a youth worker

A former Eastenders actor has admitted sexual offences against three teenage girls.

Joseph Shade played Peter Beale in the popular soap from 1998 to 2004.

Shade, 24, admitted five counts of causing or inciting a child under 18 to engage in sexual activity while in a position of trust, and one count of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

As Metro reports, the girls involved were aged between 14 and 17 when the offences occurred between 2012 and 2015.

Prosecutor Chris Paxton told Norwich Crown Court that, while Shade was working as a youth worker in Norwich, he had sent sexual text messages to the girls and touched one on the bottom.

“He himself attended that youth project as a young person and got help from them,” Paxton said. “As he reached the age of 18 he became formally employed as a youth worker and in this capacity as a youth worker he then engaged with many young people who came from similar backgrounds and vulnerabilities as he had.

“During the course of his employment he accepts by his pleas that his relationships became too close to a number of attendees and he would engage with them by texting them messages asking them to have sex or to send sexual pictures of breasts and the like.”

Paxton added: “On one occasion – and only one occasion – he touched one of them.”

The prosecutor described Shade as being “tearful and [having] expressed a degree of remorse” when interviewed by the police. The former actor has no previous convictions.

Judge Maureen Bacon granted Shade bail until a sentencing date has been fixed, but warned him he could face a prison sentence.