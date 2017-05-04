George RR Martin is working on potential ideas alongside 'Mad Men' and 'X-Men' writers

HBO has confirmed that there are four different Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works.

The hit show returns for its seventh season this July, with its eighth outing – expected in 2018 – confirmed as the final season.

Entertainment Weekly now reports that US cable network HBO is “developing four different ideas from different writers” to take place during “different time periods of George RR Martin’s vast and rich universe”.

Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin himself is involved with two of the projects, working alongside Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential) on one and Carly Wray (Mad Men) on another. The two other ideas are being ideas developed by Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class).

“There is no set timetable for these projects,” HBO add. “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

It is not yet known which – if any – of the ideas will be fully developed.

Show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Beniof have spoken about potential spin-off shows in the past, saying: “We’ve talked about it… It’s not something I’m opposed to, but it has to make sense creatively.”