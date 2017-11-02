‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ is being made into a TV series

Mindy Kaling is leading the new adaptation, with the proposed series set to air in the US on Hulu

Four Weddings and a Funeral is being adapted into a new TV series in the US.

The much-loved Richard Curtis rom-com was originally released back in May 1994, and starred the likes of Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and Kristin Scott Thomas. Grant won a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of protagonist Charles in the same year.

Over 23 years later, the story of Four Weddings… is being revived in the form of a new TV show. The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling is behind the proposed adaptation, with the writer and comedian developing the series for the streaming service Hulu.

Kaling’s version will see Four Weddings being turned into an anthology format, with each season depicting a self-contained story which weaves multiple major characters through milestones in their lives.

Curtis will serve as executive producer on the new show, with Kaling set to write the first season of the new Four Weddings show with Mindy Project writer Matt Warburton.

Another of Curtis’ much-loved films, Love Actually, was revived for a short sequel earlier this year.

A Love Actually concert tour will also take place in December, with a full orchestra performing the score of the much-loved seasonal movie as it plays on a huge screen.