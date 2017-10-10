‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz doesn’t remember being in the show

Actor reveals how concussions and strokes has led to memory loss

Frankie Muniz, who played Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle, has revealed that he hardly remembers appearing in the US sitcom because he suffers from memory loss.

Muniz starred in the Fox show for six years and seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. However, according to Muniz himself, health issues have meant that he “really remember much of that”.

The actor is currently appearing in Dancing With The Stars, recently revealing during the show that he has suffered nine concussions and several transient ischemic attacks, or “mini-strokes”.

“Truth is, I don’t remember much [of Malcolm in the Middle],” he admitted. “It almost feels like it wasn’t me.”

“It makes me a little sad,” Muniz added. “Things pop back into my mind [that] I should have remembered. I’ve gotten to do anything that I really wanted to do. But the truth is, I don’t really remember much of that.”

Muniz also revealed that his girlfriend keeps a daily diary for him and that he hasn’t seen a doctor about his condition. “To be honest, I’ve never really talked about it,” he said.

Former co-star Bryan Cranston, who played Muniz’s father in the show, also appeared on the show and said: “They are still [Muniz’s] experiences. It will be my job [to remind him of things], I will tell him, ‘Remember this? Remember that on Malcolm?’”

In 2008, Muniz put his acting career on hold to become a race car driver.