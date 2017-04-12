‘Friends’ musical to open later this year

It follows a 2016 production in Chicago which, although unofficial, generated huge interest

A new musical based on Friends is set to debut in New York City later this year.

The new production follows an unofficial musical that hit the Chicago stage last year, and, while both projects are not officially affiliated to the original series, huge interest is set to circulate around the new project as it did in Chicago.

Entitled Friends! The Musical, the performance will be an off-Broadway production that will open in the autumn. Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith – who have previously lampooned the likes of Saved By the Bell, Showgirls and the Kardashians on the stage – songs that will be included in the musical include ‘The One Where We Make A Million Dollars An Episode’, ‘The Only Coffee Shop in New York’, ‘Oh. My God. It’s Janice!’ and ‘We Were On A Break’.

Friends! The Musical will be staged at New York’s Triad Theatre, and tickets for the expected autumn run of the musical will go on sale in June here.

The hugely popular US sitcom aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, with speculation about a potential reunion persisting ever since.

Last month, original Friends actress Lisa Kudrow confirmed that a secret reunion of the six primary castmembers had taken place recently.