Fake David Schwimmer Facebook page goes viral after promising ‘Friends’ reunion special

Fans of the sitcom were duped into believing that a reboot - which has long been rumoured to be a possibility - would surface next year

A fake David Schwimmer Facebook page went viral over the weekend after it claimed that a Friends TV reunion would be taking place in 2018.

The return of the New York City-based sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004, has been the subject of speculation for a number of years. Members of the original cast recently met up in secret for a reunion dinner.

The appetite for a Friends reunion certainly appears to be there from fans of the show, who were the victims of a hoax on Facebook this weekend from a page purporting to be owned by Schwimmer (who played Ross). The post has since been deleted, but, as Buzzfeed reports, it featured a mock-up image of the door from Monica’s apartment with the words ‘Fall 2018’ written across it.

The image was shared over 235,000 times on Facebook alone – see a screenshot of the fake page (which misspelled Schwimmer’s name as ‘David Schwimer’) below.

While a TV return may be an unlikely prospect for some time to come, fans of the show can take some solace in the recent announcement of an unofficial Friends musical that will open later this year in New York.

Songs that will be included in the off-Broadway production include ‘The One Where We Make A Million Dollars An Episode’, ‘The Only Coffee Shop in New York’, ‘Oh. My God. It’s Janice!’ and ‘We Were On A Break’.