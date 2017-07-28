‘Friends’ sisters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to reunite for new TV series

They last teamed up in the year 2000

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to team up for a new series set in the world of morning talk shows.

The show, which is still untitled at this stage, is being be written by House Of Cards scribe Jay Carson.

It is also being helmed by Michael Ellenberg, and will be backed by his production company Media Res, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The forthcoming show marks the first time Aniston has appeared as a regular star in a series since Friends last aired in 2004, although she has since starred in numerous films including the Horrible Bosses movies, We Are The Millers, The Break-Up, Marley & Me and The Bounty Hunter.

Witherspoon last appeared alongside Aniston as her on screen sister Jill Green in two episodes of Friends in 2000.

Aniston recently said the much-loved sitcom will never return in the future because of society’s reliance on technology.

She added: “We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

A new fan conspiracy theory recently surfaced around Friends – linking the hit ’90s TV show to the rise of coffee chain Starbucks.

Radio presenter Alex Baker found that the show might just be “a mad, elaborate stage-setter for Starbucks” and a “meticulously-planned priming exercise to manipulate human behaviour, getting them away from pubs (like in the show Cheers) and into Coffee Shops (as with Friends).”

Before vowing to watch each and every episode from all 10 seasons to find evidence to back his theory, Baker, noted that not only does the character Rachel bare a striking resemblance to the Starbucks logo, but also that her name is green – the same colour. He also notes that Ross and Monica’s surname is ‘Geller’, while ‘Gellen’ is the German word for ‘to yell’ (like the staff in Starbucks yell out your name).