‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry reveals the storyline he had scrapped

"I called up and was like, 'let's not do this one'"

Former ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has revealed the one storyline that he once requested be crapped from the show because he hated it so much.

Perry, who played Chandler in the seminal hit US sit-com, was speaking on the chat show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, when he revealed that there was one suggested plot for his character in particular that he just couldn’t go through with.

“There was a story line on ‘Friends’ where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches,” said Perry. “And I called up and was like, ‘let’s not do this one’.”

Meanwhile, ‘Friends’ fans were recently sent into a frenzy when a fake David Schwimmer Facebook account led them to believe that there would be a reunion taking place in 2018.

Songs that will be included in the off-Broadway production include ‘The One Where We Make A Million Dollars An Episode’, ‘The Only Coffee Shop in New York’, ‘Oh. My God. It’s Janice!’ and ‘We Were On A Break’.