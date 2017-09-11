A new ‘Futurama’ episode is on its way

But not as you know it

A new Futurama episode is set to air later this week.

Instead of a TV episode, the team are reuniting the original cast of the show to tell a 42-minute tale in the form of a radio drama.

Debuting on Soundcloud and Nerdist on September 14, the episode is titled ‘Radiorama’ and is set to feature characters including Fry, Leela and Klaxxon. It’s been described as “a nefarious life form composed entirely of soundwaves from 21st-century podcasts.”

The sci-fi comedy, co-created by The Simpsons’ Matt Groegning and David X Cohen, first aired in 1999 and has since produced seven acclaimed series and four movies.

Cohen first hinted at the radio drama during a Reddit AMA back in July.

“There are no new TV episodes or movies in the pipeline at the moment,” he said. “HOWEVER, here and now I promise a different avenue of exciting Futurama news later this summer, no kidding.

“Keep your expectations modest and you will be pleased, possibly. I am not allowed to say more or I will be lightly phasered.”

Futurama was axed by US network Comedy Central back in 2013. This was the second time the animated sitcom was given the chop after being cancelled due to poor ratings in 2003, before being revived for a series of direct-to-DVD movies and being picked up again as a regular series by Comedy Central in 2008.

After it was scrapped, Groening said: “We would love to continue. We have many more stories to tell. But if we don’t, this is a really great way to go out… I think these episodes are the best ones we’ve ever done.”