‘Game Of Thrones’ actor hits out at ‘assholes’ who leak spoilers

Season seven of the huge HBO show premieres later this week.

Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington has criticised “assholes” who leak potential plot spoilers.

With season seven of the HBO show debuting later this week, some fans are clamouring for information about its storylines. It is believed that HBO’s episode titles for the new season could reveal possible plot developments.

Asked about keeping the show’s secrets safe, the Jon Snow actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I think we did everything we could. There’s only so much you can do when you’re filming in these beautiful locations and you can’t shut places off. You just have to deal with these, frankly, assholes who wanna spoil it for people.”

He added: “I know there’s money involved, but I just got so… I’m so protective over this show now. I’m so fond of it and as it gets towards the end, and all these exciting things happen, which I want to be shocks for people, it really infuriates me when I see someone ruining that [for] people.”

Harington also revealed that the new season features an “ambitious” battle scene, teasing: “Safe to say that you’ll see me in a battle scene. I think that’s a standard thing that happens now as we go into the late seasons… I think the one I’m involved with will be a really – it’s a way of making them different each year – and this one is certainly different. It’s certainly, um, ambitious.”

Game Of Thrones season seven premieres on HBO this Sunday night (July 16) and will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic in the early hours of Monday morning.