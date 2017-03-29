‘Game Of Thrones’ actor joins the cast of ‘Peaky Blinders’

'Happy Valley' and 'The Last Kingdom' actor Charlie Murphy is another new addition to the show's cast.

Game Of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen has joined the cast of Peaky Blinders for season four.

Gillen, who plays Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish on the HBO show, is one of two newly-announced additions to the show’s cast. Happy Valley and The Last Kingdom actor Charlie Murphy has joined the cast too.

Meanwhile, Deadline also reports that Charlotte Riley, who played horse trainer May Carleton in season two, will reprise her role in the new season. It has already been confirmed that Oscar winner Adrien Brody is joining the cast for season four, and Tom Hardy is returning as Alfie Solomons too.

The show’s writer-creator Steven Knight said: “We have a dream team gathered for series four of Peaky Blinders, coming to us for love of the series which is great. Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen and Charlie Murphy give us a wealth of talent to work with. And with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley returning, we couldn’t have hoped for more.”

BBC

The new series is expected to hit TV screens in October. In recent statement to the BBC, Knight said it is likely to be set in 1926 and will include the General Strike.

As well as two more series, it was recently rumoured that a Peaky Blinders film could be in the works.

The show has become known for making perfect soundtrack choices with songs by The White Stripes, Royal Blood and PJ Harvey. Actor Cillian Murphy has claimed that David Bowie personally asked to have his music featured in the show.