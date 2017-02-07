Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner attacks Donald Trump and Melania

Sansa Stark actress burns the new President and First Lady.

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has made her feelings on the new President and First Lady very clear.

Responding to a fan who tweeted a photo of Donald and Melania Trump with the caption, “Name a better duo,” the Sansa Stark actress shared a picture of a metal fork and an electrical plug socket.

She also intimated in a subsequent tweet that she is not a fan of “that orange guy”, while throwing her support against the recent Women’s March.

Turner has recently given fans a few teasers as to what they can expect from her character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones season 7.

“She’s seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her,” the actress said. “She’s kind of having a bit of a power trip. But she’s also becoming more insecure, because there are threats to the power that she holds.”

Speaking of the season as a whole, she continued: “What overall excites me about this season is that main characters are coming together and it feels like things are ramping up. It’s really exciting and all feels like it’s coming to a big conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Turner’s co-star Maisie Williams has criticised those who leak GoT spoilers, calling them ‘childish and annoying’.