This is the surprising new show from the ‘Game Of Thrones’ creators

It's definitely not a 'Thrones' spin-off.

The creators of Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have announced their surprising follow-up project.

The Thrones showrunners are collaborating with HBO again on a new drama series called Confederate. It’s entirely separate from the Game Of Thrones spin-off series in the works.

According to a press release, Confederate “chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.

“The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarised Zone — freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.”

The show is due to start shooting after the final season of Game Of Thrones. Benioff and Weiss sill serve as writer-creators and showrunners, joined by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and Malcolm Spellman (Empire) as executive producers.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”